Reform councillor expelled over alleged threats to kill the PM

Reform has finally expelled the councillor over his unacceptable comments, five weeks after he was suspended

A Reform UK councillor who posted comments online saying he wished to shoot the prime minister has been expelled from the party.

Five weeks after he was first suspended, Reform has finally removed John Allen from the party.

Allen, a former Reform councillor in Hirst ward on Northumberland County Council, is believed to have posted comments from a YouTube account @johnallen7807 saying he wanted to kill the prime minister.

Allen was also a councillor on Ashington Town Council.

Anti-extremist campaign group Hope not Hate found the posts last month.

One post from the account @johnallen7807, responding to the arrest of Graham Linehan over anti-trans social media posts, said: “Meanwhile 5 armed police are busy at Heathrow arresting a comedy writer for “hurty words”, I can’t wait to see Srarmer [sic] swinging from a lamp post!”

Another read: “5 armed police??? I’d shoot Starmer myself if I had the weapon and opportunity.”

This is all the more ironic, given he sits on the Northumbria Police and Crime Panel.

In another comment, Allen reacted to David Bull replacing Zia Yusuf, the account posted: “Hmm? So we go from a muslim Chairman to a gay Chairman?? Neither of them represent my view on life!”.

A Reform spokesperson said Allen was suspended for “bringing the party into disrepute after making several unacceptable remarks online”.

Allen will continue to sit as an independent county councillor. However, he resigned from his position at Ashington Town Council and was replaced by Reform’s Sonia Sim following a by-election on 16 October.

Reform has now lost over 30 councillors who were elected in May 2025 due to suspensions, resignations and expulsions.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward