Reform in crisis: Councillor expelled from party

Reform UK and its elected representatives continue to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with the party losing yet another councillor.

Ed Hill, who was elected to Devon County Council in May has been expelled for publishing a letter about free school meals in the name of all Reform Devon councillors without their consent. The letter had been sent to Devon’s MPs and media outlets, asking them to support automatic enrolment for free school meals.

Hill, who represents Pinhoe and Mincinglake, said there had been a misunderstanding which led him to believe he could add his colleagues’ names as signatories.

The BBC quoted a Reform spokesperson as saying that Hill’s actions had “damaged the interests of the party”.

The spokesman said: “We will not tolerate any councillor using their colleagues’ names without their consent.”

Hill was previously removed from his role as chairman of the Exeter branch of Reform after reporting colleagues to police over election expenses.

The latest incident is part of a long list of Reform councillors elected in May who are no longer part of the party.

In the six weeks since the local elections on 1 May, Reform UK managed to lose nine of its councillors to resignations, suspensions and expulsions.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward