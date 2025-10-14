Has Liz Truss’ ‘free speech’ social media platform fallen flat?

Truss said she would launch her own social media platform, believing that the ‘establishment media’ have failed her.

Earlier in the year, disgraced former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was booted out of office after just 49 days, announced that she would launch her own ‘free speech’ social media platform in the summer.

Truss, who has never accepted responsibility for her disastrous mini-budget which sent markets into turmoil and the pound crashing as well as adding hundreds of pounds to peoples’ mortgages, has always blamed the ‘deep state’ and others for her downfall.

She has continuously tried to whip up a moral panic, writing a recent book called ‘Ten Years to Save the West’ as well as claiming that free speech is under attack.

Borrowing from the Trump playbook, Truss said she would launch her own social media platform, believing that the ‘establishment media’ have failed her.

The London Economic reported: “The short-serving former PM brought up her plan to start an alternative social platform at a Bitcoin conference called ‘Saving the West’ over the weekend after attacking the establishment for bringing her down after less than 50 days in power.”

She told the gathered audience in Bedford at the time: “We are planning to launch it in the summer of this year, and there will be more news about it fairly soon, but I can’t say anymore at this stage.”

However, ever since there’s been no mention of it from Truss, with the London Economic reporting that there has been no update since.

Much like her premiership, Truss’ social media platform has fallen flat.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward