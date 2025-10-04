Forget the populist EU doom-mongering, Europeans are overwhelmingly satisfied with EU membership

The findings stand in contrast to the apocalyptic tone taken by figures like Trump and Farage, who, following the Brexit vote in 2016, triumphantly predicted the EU’s imminent collapse and labelled it a “dead” project.

No sooner had Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly with a familiar tirade against immigration, warning it is “destroying your heritage” and framing migration and climate policy as a “double-tailed monster” devouring Europe, new data emerged painting a wholly different picture, confirming Europeans themselves seem far from convinced by such a narrative.

According to the European Parliament’s Spring 2025 Eurobarometer, nearly three-quarters of EU citizens believe their country benefits from EU membership, one of the highest levels of support recorded in the bloc’s history.

This stands in contrast to the apocalyptic tone taken by figures like Trump and Nigel Farage, who, following the Brexit vote in 2016, triumphantly predicted the EU’s imminent collapse and labelled it a “dead” project.

Far from collapsing, however, the European Union appears to be building trust and relevance among its citizens. Over half (52 percent) of respondents now hold a positive image of the EU, levels not seen since 2021–2022. Meanwhile, only 18 percent see the EU’s influence on their daily lives as negative, and a majority believe the Union contributes positively.

Optimism is particularly strong among the youth, with 72 percent of 15- to 24-year-olds saying they are hopeful about the EU’s future. This suggests a generational divide between those buying into populist rhetoric and those who see the EU as vital for stability and progress.

That said, citizens are not blind to the bloc’s challenges. The cost of living and inflation top the list of concerns for 41 percent of respondents, while 34 percent cite defence and security, and 31 percent say poverty and social exclusion are the biggest threats. Still, these concerns are not driving disillusionment with the EU itself, in fact, they appear to be fuelling demands for greater EU action.

A whopping 90 percent of Europeans want member states to show greater unity in facing global challenges, and 68 percent believe the EU should assume a stronger role in safeguarding citizens from security threats and global crises.

Over three-quarters support more EU-level funding for future projects, rather than leaving responsibilities to national governments alone.

Accountability also ranks high on the public agenda: over 90 percent consider transparency, efficiency, flexibility, and traceability essential in how the EU manages its budget.

The survey results were circulated online, provoking both support and ridicule. One comment to the headline ‘73% of Europeans believe their country has benefitted from EU membership read:

“Of course they do, they have intelligence.”