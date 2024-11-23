Petition to reapply for EU membership nears 50,000 signatures

‘By signing you are showing Keir Starmer that you do not accept his red lines.’

A petition urging the UK to reapply for European Union membership has gained tens of thousands of signatures.

The petition argues that rejoining the EU would benefit the UK’s economy, global influence, and collaboration on key issues, citing Brexit’s lack of tangible benefits and the changing public opinion. It highlights advantages of rejoining the EU, such as frictionless trade, increased inward investment, and improved access to EU science and research projects, as well as opportunities for UK citizens to live, work, and study across Europe.

In response to the petition, the government reaffirmed its position, stating that it was elected on a manifesto that ruled out rejoining the EU.

“However, we are determined to reset the UK-EU relationship, putting it on a more solid footing,” said the government, adding that it aims to strengthen ties, secure a broad-based security pact and tackle barriers to trade with the EU.

The response noted how the president of the European Commission and the Prime Minister have met several times and have agreed to strengthen the relationship between the EU and UK.

“This is not about renegotiating or relitigating Brexit, but about looking forward and realising the potential of the UK-EU relationship.”

But pro-EU groups, like Leeds for Europe, are calling for more signatures on the petition, to trigger a parliamentary debate, aiming for 100,000 signatures.

“By signing you are showing Keir Starmer that you do not accept his red lines. We need a minimum of 100,000 signatures to secure a debate in Parliament so please add yours if you have not done so,” said the group in a Facebook post.

This week, former Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Rt Hon Dominic Grieve KC were unveiled as the new co-presidents of European Movement UK. The announcement was made at the organisation’s AGM on November 16, and the Movement says it “marks a significant step in the fight for a closer UK-EU relationship.”

The outgoing President, Michael Heseltine, who will continue as a patron of the European Movement, was thanked at the AGM. He said:

“The return of Donald Trump to the White House, Labour’s proposed ‘reset’ in UK-EU relations, and the UK’s urgent need for economic growth underscore the importance of strengthening cooperation with our European partners.

“With over 23,000 members, a powerful grassroots network, and strong connections across the political landscape, European Movement UK, with Caroline and Dominic as Co-Presidents, is uniquely positioned to drive this agenda forward, delivering tangible benefits for people and businesses across the UK.”

Caroline Lucas spoke of the urgency of the task ahead.

“It’s a huge honour to have been appointed as Co-President of the European Movement, especially at such a pivotal time. The prospect of Donald Trump in the White House should focus minds on the importance of being guided by our values, and on urgently rebuilding our relationship with the EU as the best way to ensure economic, security and climate resilience.”

“This is a fight for our planet, for fairness, and for future generations. The European Movement UK is a dynamic cross-party force, and Dominic Grieve and I are committed to building a closer, stronger relationship with Europe to drive meaningful change,” she said.