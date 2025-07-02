Full list of Green Party leadership candidates revealed

Nine people are standing for the deputy leadership

Members of the Green Party of England and Wales will be electing a new leadership team this summer. While voting won’t open until August 1, nominations have now closed. And we now have a full list of candidates for both the party’s leadership and deputy leadership.

There are just two candidates in the running for the role of leader.

Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns are standing on a job share ticket. The pair are both MPs (for Waveney Valley and North Herefordshire respectively). Ramsay has also been co-leader of the party since 2021.

Their competition comes from Zack Polanski, the party’s current deputy leader. Polanski is also an elected member of the London Assembly.

If Ramsay and Chowns are elected as co-leaders, the party’s rulebook sets out that a single deputy leader will be elected. However, if Polanski is elected as a single leader, two deputy leaders will be elected, who must be of different genders to each other.

Despite the head to head race for the leadership, there are a whopping nine candidates for the deputy leadership.

The full list is as follows:

Frank Adlington-Stringer (North East Derbyshire Councillor)

Mothin Ali (Leeds Councillor)

Thomas Daw (North Somerset Councillor)

Antoinette Fernandez (2024 Hackney North and Stoke Newington Parliamentary Candidate)

Alex Mace (Worcester Councillor)

Rachel Millward (Wealden Councillor)

Ash Routh (2024 Wakefield and Rothwell Parliamentary Candidate)

Ani Townsend (Bristol Councillor)

Chas Warlow (2024 Richmond Park Parliamentary Candidate)

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Matthew Phillip Long – Creative Commons