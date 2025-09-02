Labour slams newly elected Green Party leader for claiming women could increase bra sizes with minds

“This is the person who the Greens just elected as their new leader”

The Labour Party has criticised newly elected Green Party leader Zack Polanski, over comments he previously made claiming that women could increase their bra sizes with their minds.

Polanski won the ballot of party members after seeing off a joint leadership bid from Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns.

Mr Polanski secured victory with 20,411 votes, while Ms Chowns and Mr Ramsay received 3,705.

Polanski used to work as a hypnotherapist in Harley Street and in 2013 attempted to help a reporter from the Sun newspaper increase the size of her breasts using her mind.

In the article, The Sun reported: “HAS the time come when we can burn all those uncomfortable push-up bras?

“Hypnotherapist Zack Polanksi reckons so. He says he can boost your cup size using the mind alone. “This is an extremely new approach, but I can see it becoming popular very quickly, because it’s so safe and a lot cheaper than a boob job,” says Zack.”

The Labour Party’s Press Office account on X shared a screenshot of the above report, with the words: “Meet Zack Polanski.

“This is the person who the Greens just elected as their new leader”, with Labour MP Uma Kumaran describing it as ‘grim’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward