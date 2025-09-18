‘Shocked and appalled’: Two senior Your Party figures release damning statement on chaotic Corbyn-Sultana split

"This is the last thing anyone wants"

Two senior figures involved in the formation of Your Party have released a damning statement following a chaotic day within the party. The former Labour MP Beth Winter and the former PCS union general secretary Mark Serwotka have said they are ‘shocked and appalled’ by the day’s events.

Earlier today (September 18), an email was sent to people subscribed to Your Party’s mailing list saying that a membership portal had been launched, linking to a web page where supporters could sign up to join the party. Zarah Sultana shared the link to that web page throughout the day on her social media channels.

Later in the day, a statement was published on Your Party’s social media channels which said the email was ‘unauthorised’ and called for people to cancel any direct debits they had set up.

Sultana then issued a statement which said she had been sidelined by the other MPs involved in setting up Your Party, claimed she had been subjected “to what can only be described as a sexist boys’ club”, and said that she launched the membership portal “so supporters could continue to engage and organise”.

By the evening, a second statement had been shared on Your Party social media accounts which said that the membership scheme launched by Sultana was “false” and “unilaterally launched”, before saying “these developments are a blow for everyone who has put their hope in a real alternative.”

Winter and Serwotka’s statement was heavily critical of these back and forth statements. It read: “We are shocked and appalled by the communications coming out from Your Party at a UK level today.

“Given all the challenges facing us at the moment, this is the last thing anyone wants.

“This is not the spirit of unity in which we have been working in Wales.”

It went on to say: “We want to assure everyone that we are doing everything we can to find a way forward in Wales and will be meeting with activists and keeping people informed over the coming days.”

Winter has been described as having a “key role” in the formation of the new party, with Serwotka reported to be involved at a top level too.

