Nigel Farage’s past comments slagging off Nadine Dorries resurface

Reform have sought to portray Dorries’ defection as a major scalp for their party, however a tweet from Farage has resurfaced in which he criticised the former Tory MP.

Nigel Farage is being reminded of his past comments slagging off Nadine Dorries, after the Reform UK leader welcomed her defection from the Tories to his party.

Former Tory culture secretary Dorries has become the latest high-profile defection to Reform UK, with her announcement coming on the eve of Reform’s annual conference in Birmingham.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the ex-MP for Mid-Bedfordshire said: “The Tory Party is dead. Its members now need to think the unthinkable and look to the future.”

Reform have sought to portray Dorries’ defection as a major scalp for their party, however a tweet from Farage has resurfaced in which he criticised the former Tory MP.

Farage wrote on February 5th 2022: “I had the misfortune of watching and listening to Nadine Dorries this morning. If she is the PM’s defence then he really is a goner.”

If that’s what Farage thinks of Dorries, then maybe her defection isn’t as much of a boon to the party that some on the right think.

Farage faces some pretty awkward questions later today as he prepares to champion his latest recruit at Reform conference.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward