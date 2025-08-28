Ed Davey will boycott Donald Trump’s state banquet to send a message on Gaza

Priti Patel tried to attack the Lib Dem leader’s decision but it backfired spectacularly

Ed Davey has said he will boycott a state banquet that will be hosted by King Charles for President Donald Trump next month.

The Lib Dem leader has said he will not attend the banquet to protest against Trump and Keir Starmer’s failure to use their influence to end the war in Gaza.

Since October 7, over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza. In addition, Israel is continuing to target journalists, killing five media workers in a military strike last week.

Meanwhile, a famine is spreading across Gaza as Israel continues to obstruct food from entering the territory.

Davey said: “If Donald Trump tells Benjamin Netanyahu to stop this, it ends tomorrow.

“If Donald Trump uses his influence over Qatar and other Gulf states that Hamas relies on, all the hostages could come home tomorrow.

“Boycotting the banquet is the one way I can send a message to Donald Trump and Keir Starmer that they can’t close their eyes and wish this away. We have to speak up, they have to act. Donald Trump has to end this humanitarian crisis.”

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel tried to criticise Davey of disrespecting the royal family. However, it backfired tremendously.

Patel said: “This is an act of deep disrespect to His Majesty the King. It shows appalling judgment.”

“America is our closest ally and security partner, and the world’s biggest economy. Ed Davey has once again proved he is not a serious leader and more interested in pathetic gesture politics.”

In 2017, Patel was forced to step down as international development secretary after she used the cover of a “holiday” to go to Israel for secret meetings with Israeli ministers and businesspeople.

A Lib Dem source hit back: “Priti Patel has a brass neck to talk about disrespecting the royal family. The Conservatives partied in Downing Street while our Queen mourned her husband.”

They added: “Ed deeply respects the King and hasn’t taken this decision lightly.

“He has had to weigh up the most effective way to send Donald Trump a message on Gaza. This is about principles, not gestures, so it’s no wonder the Conservatives don’t understand it.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward