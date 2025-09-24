Nigel Farage claims migrants are eating swans and carp from Royal Parks

As always, Farage failed to provide any evidence for his ludicrous claim.

Nigel Farage has come up with another bizarre claim in his bid to whip up a moral panic about migrants, this time claiming, without presenting evidence, that migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks.

He made the ridiculous claim that Eastern European migrants are stealing and eating swans and carp from Royal Parks during an appearance on LBC radio, where he was also asked by presenter Nick Ferrari over whether he condemned Donald Trump’s recent comments linking paracetamol to autism.

The Reform UK leader refused to condemn Trump’s remarks despite there being no evidence of a link between pregnant mothers taking paracetamol and the birth of a child with autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD.

Rather than speak the truth, Farage went on to defend the President’s previous claim that illegal immigrants from Haiti were eating domestic cats and dogs in Ohio.

Farage went on to add: “If I said to you that swans were being eaten in royal parks and carps were being taken out of ponds and eaten in this country from people with different cultures. Would you agree that is happening?”

Ferrari asked, ‘who are taking the carp and the swans?’, to which Farage replied: “People who come from countries where that’s quite acceptable.”

After being asked by Ferrari to clarify if he meant “eastern Europeans,” Farage said: “So I believe. I’m not saying that, I am putting it back as an argument.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward