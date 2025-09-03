Nigel Farage ‘broke rules’ using Made in Britain logo on football shirt

'We want to clarify for the public and our members that the logo seen on this merchandise is not the official Made in Britain campaign trademark'.

Not exactly known for his integrity, it’s been revealed that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage once more broke the rules, this time in relation to using the trademarked Made in Britain logo, without permission, on his recent football shirt.

Reform UK launched a line of footie kits last month, letting Brits bag a “cringeworthy” outfit from £39.99.

The back of the kit features the Made in Britain logo, but the organisation says that it is not the official trademark.

Made in Britain is an official registered trademark. The non-for profit states on its website that ‘Made in Britain is an internationally-recognised registered trademark which promotes and acknowledges the very best of British manufacturing. The Made in Britain Trademarks can appear on any UK-made goods, from fabrics to foods and tools to machinery’.

London Economic reports that the Made in Britain logo seen on Reform’s football kits is not the official Made in Britain campaign trademark.

It quotes a spokesperson from the organisation as saying: “Made in Britain is aware of the recent announcement of a range of football shirts promoted under a logo that resembles our registered trademark.

“However, we want to clarify for the public and our members that the logo seen on this merchandise is not the official Made in Britain campaign trademark.

“The official Made in Britain campaign, boasting 2,200 members in the UK and Northern Ireland, all of whom have been audited to confirm that they manufacture in the UK.”

It goes on to add: “We are politically neutral with no affiliation to any political party in the UK. We work to promote British manufacturing and publish an open database of members.”

