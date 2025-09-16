Labour government introduces ‘Hillsborough Law’ to Parliament

'With this law, we are changing the balance of power in Britain and ensuring that the State can never hide from the people it is supposed to serve.”

The long-awaited Hillsborough Law, which will force public officials to tell the truth during investigations into major disasters, is being introduced into Parliament today by the Labour government.

The landmark Public Office (Accountability) Bill, widely known as the ‘Hillsborough Law’ will force public bodies to cooperate with investigations into major disasters and will compel public officials to act with honesty and integrity at all times and they could face criminal prosecution if they failed to do so

The new law will also provide legal funding to those affected by state-related disasters as well as a new offence of misleading the public.

Announcing the legislation, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Hillsborough will always remain in our national consciousness for its tragedy and disgraceful injustice. But today it can also be remembered for the way it changed our country for the better.

“Because with this law, we are changing the balance of power in Britain and ensuring that the State can never hide from the people it is supposed to serve.”

Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died at Hillsborough, said she was hopeful the new law “will mean no-one will ever have to suffer like we did”.

Ms Aspinall said: “It’s been a long journey to get here. I am so grateful to the prime minister for fulfilling his promise to me.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward