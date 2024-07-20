Inclusion of Hillsborough Law, Martyn’s Law, and Awaab’s Law in King’s Speech hailed as victory for people power

‘This announcement has the potential to save and change lives for the many, not the few.’

Campaigners are celebrating the inclusion of three people-powered pieces of legislation – Hillsborough Law, Awaab’s Law, and Martyn’s Law – in the King’s Speech. These laws are the culmination of years of relentless campaigning, involving media drives, petitions, and parliamentary debates led by those who lost loved ones in the tragedies.

97 Liverpool supporters died in a crush at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989. It took 27 years for bereaved families to have the truth recognised in court. The Hillsborough Law originated from Andy Burnham’s Private Member’s Bill, the Public Authorities (Accountability) Bill, introduced into Parliament in March 2017. But the bill ‘fell’ when it was not passed before the 2017 General Election.

The Hillsborough Law will require public officials to fully comply with inquiries and ensure bereaved families receive fair legal funding. By imposing a legal duty of candour on public servants and authorities, it aims to prevent cover-ups similar to Hillsborough.

Campaigners have paid tribute to those who have fought the state for decades. The Hillsborough Law Now campaign described the announcement as “life changing.”

Debbie Caine, campaign director of Hillsborough Law Now, said: “Only those who have endured a long and arduous battle with the state for truth and accountability will realise the significance of this announcement. But make no mistake, this announcement has the potential to save and change lives for the many, not the few.”

Deborah Coles, director of the charity, INQUEST, and a director of Hillsborough Law Now, said: “We welcome today’s commitment from the new government to implement a Hillsborough Law. This would not have happened without the longstanding campaigning from bereaved families and survivors.

“The new government must now ensure a statutory duty of candour and parity of funding as a lasting legacy to those who died in the Hillsborough Disaster and to stop future injustice and trauma.”

Martyn’s Law, also known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, is named after Martyn Hett who died in the Manchester Arena attack. This legislation will require public venues to include a threat of terrorism in their risk planning.

Martyn’s mother, Figen Murray, has campaigned tirelessly for the law. Earlier this year, she walked 200 miles from Manchester to Downing Street to promote the campaign. She said she felt “let down” and “misled” after meeting then-prime minister Rishi Sunak, who promised to introduce the legislation before the parliamentary summer break.

But on the same day, Sunak called the General Election, which led to Parliament being dissolved before Martyn’s Law could be enacted.

Following the King’s Speech, Murray said: “I’ve campaigned for this for years and it’s a huge relief to see it at the top of the agenda for the new government.

“I met with Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper the day the election was called. They promised me then they would get this done without delay – and I trust them to follow through.

“Martyn’s Law is a common sense law to make sure public venues have a basic plan around the risk from terrorism. Most people would think that already existed and it should never have taken this long.”

Brendan Cox, co-founder of group Survivors Against Terror, said: “Keir Starmer has taken the first step towards keeping his promise to Figen and the terror survivors who have campaigned for years for Martyn’s Law. But until the law is in place, people are still at unnecessary risk.”

Awaab’s Law will also be extended to protect private renters. The law was campaigned for following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak due to being exposed to mould in his flat in Rochdale. Despite repeated pleas for assistance from his family, the landlord failed to address the issue. The Manchester Evening News, in collaboration with Shelter, spearheaded a campaign advocating for ‘Awaab’s Law’. The law will be part of the new Renters’ Right Bill, which will ban no-fault evictions, give tenants greater power to challenge rent ruses, and end ‘rental bidding wars.’

Following the King’s Speech, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said he felt “elated.”

“Hillsborough Law, Martyn’s Law, English Devolution Bill, Public control of rail and buses, Renters’ Reform Bill (including Awaab’s Law), Employment Rights Bill. A programme to rewire our country in favour of ordinary people,” he posted on X.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward