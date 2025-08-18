Majority of Labour members think government was wrong to proscribe Palestine Action

Seven in ten members say the move was wrong

The large majority of Labour members believe that the government was wrong to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

According to polling carried out by Survation for Labour List, one in seven or 71% of members said the move was wrong, while a small minority, 21%, said it was the right decision.

Opposition to proscribing the group was strongest among 18-24 year olds, members aged over 65 and 96% of those who voted for Rebecca Long-Bailey to be leader, according to Labour List.

Palestine Action was proscribed last month, after the group broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and sprayed two military planes with red paint.

Proscription of the group made membership or showing support for the group a criminal offence. More than 700 people have been arrested for showing support for Palestine Action since its proscription on 5 July.

Members were also polled on the government’s plan to recognise a Palestinian state in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire.

Almost half of respondents (48%) said the government should recognise a Palestinian state immediately.

A further 26% said recognition should go ahead in September, regardless of whether Starmer’s conditions are met.

Damian Lyons Lowe, chief executive of Survation, said that the polling “shows a clear disconnect between Labour’s grassroots and the government on this issue.

He added: “With more than seven in ten Labour members opposing the proscription, it’s evident that many feel this decision was either disproportionate or politically misjudged against the backdrop of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward