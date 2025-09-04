Fake patriot Nigel Farage slammed for wearing GB News pin instead of Union Jack in Congress

“Nigel in Congress (on the day of pmqs) lobbying against the UK whilst wearing a GB news pin where his Union Jack should be.”

So much for Nigel Farage being a patriot! The Reform UK leader is being criticised for wearing a GB News pin on his suit jacket, in place of a Union Jack, as he appeared before a US Congressional hearing on free speech in Europe.

Rather than appearing in Parliament after its return from the summer recess, Farage jetted off once more to the U.S., to speak alongside Trump loyalists while also attending a Congressional inquiry into freedom of speech, where he falsely claimed that freedom of speech is under attack in the UK.

As part of evidence given to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Farage said: “On the question of civil liberties, Britain has, unfortunately, now lost her way.

“I will do my part, as a participant in UK democracy, to help our country find its way back to the traditional freedoms which have long bound together our two countries in friendship.”

However, Farage’s hypocrisy really is quite something, especially since Reform’s own politicians in the UK are banning journalists from speaking to them.

Last week, a Reform UK council leader’s decision to ban his councillors from engaging with a prominent local newspaper just because he didn’t like what was reported was slammed as a “massive attack on local democracy”.

Appearing before Congress, Farage’s hypocrisy was once more highlighted, where he wore a GB News pin badge instead of a Union Jack. This after Reform have called on others to fly the Union Jack with pride.

Commenting on his appearance, one social media user wrote on X: “Nigel in Congress (on the day of pmqs) lobbying against the UK whilst wearing a GB news pin where his Union Jack should be.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward