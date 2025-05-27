Poll shows public would rather have any other major party leader as Prime Minister than Nigel Farage

People even prefer Kemi Badenoch...

Nigel Farage is never be off our TV screens and Reform UK is making significant inroads electorally. But a new opinion poll indicates that he’s not anywhere near as popular as that might suggest.

Polling firm YouGov has asked the public who the public a series of binary questions as to who they think would make the best prime minister out of the major party leaders.

In good news for the Labour leader Keir Starmer, he came out on top when pitted against all three of the other leaders.

Against the Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, 36 per cent of the public say they’d prefer Starmer, compared to 25 per cent for Badenoch.

Starmer has an even bigger leader over Farage, at 44 per cent to 29 per cent.

The Lib Dem leader Ed Davey runs Starmer the closest, with 27 preferring Starmer and 25 per cent preferring Davey.

While the poll makes positive reading for Starmer, it is bleak for Farage. Not only does Starmer have a whopping lead over him, but the public also think that Davey and Badenoch would make better prime ministers than him.

In the Farage-Davey head to head, the Lib Dem leader is preferred by 41 per cent of the public, compared to 27 per cent who think Farage would make the better PM.

Meanwhile, even Badenoch is ahead of Farage. 29 per cent say they think Badenoch would make the better prime minister compared to 25 per cent for Farage.

It turns out the ‘man of the people’ isn’t so popular after all…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward