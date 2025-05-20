Most Britons want closer ties with EU amid Keir Starmer’s reset deal, latest poll finds

Maybe the right-wing tabloids should reflect the ‘will of the people’.

Despite the right-wing press screaming ‘Brexit betrayal’, it turns out that the majority of Britons want closer ties with the EU, the latest poll shows, as the Labour government negotiates a Brexit reset trade deal in order to put Britain back on the world stage.

According to the latest YouGov poll, most Britons think that Brexit has been more of a failure than a success (62%) and that it was wrong to vote to leave the EU (56%).

In addition, most Britons (53%) say they would support Britain rejoining the EU, and 66% say they would support the UK having a closer relationship than it does now – including 52% of Leave voters and 54% of those who backed Reform UK in 2024. You wouldn’t get any of that from the right-wing media’s hysteria in recent days.

The government announced yesterday that there had been a breakthrough in negotiations with the EU, with negotiators securing a tentative agreement on defence and security, fisheries and youth mobility ahead of a EU-UK summit later in the day, paving the way for British firms to participate in large EU defence contracts, EU officials said.

Given our economic climate, it makes no sense for Britain to cut itself off from its largest trading partner, especially with the US now imposing tariffs on UK goods. Yet still the Tories and Reform cry ‘Brexit betrayal’. Wasn’t Brexit all about our sovereignty to ensure we could secure our own trade deals? The Labour government has now secured three major deals, including with India and the U.S., yet the Tories don’t support any of them.

The latest deal with the EU gives the UK a number of wins, not only on food exports but will also mean that Brits will no longer have to queue for long periods at EU airports and ports.

Maybe the tabloids should reflect the ‘will of the people’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward