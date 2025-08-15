TUC and Durham Miners’ Association condemn Reform council’s decision to axe Pride funding

‘For the council to withdraw their support shows the lack of care they have for the people of Durham.’

The Trades Union Congress, Durham Miners’ Association and Durham Pride UK have criticised Reform-led Durham County Council for withdrawing funding for the city’s annual pride celebrations.

The council said it has cancelled funding for Pride, due to financial pressures and “specific and contested political ideology”.

An email from the council to Durham Pride UK organisers refers to a discussion on right-wing news channel GB news criticising support for Trans rights at other Pride events.

Darren Grimes, Reform deputy leader of Durham County Council and former GB News presenter, announced on X last night: “CONFIRMED: Durham Pride will get no council funding next year.”

Grimes, who is a member of the LGBTQ community himself, added: “Taxpayers’ money should go on essential services — not on political activism wrapped in the latest iteration of the migraine-inducing Pride flag, now covering half the alphabet in a never-ending quest for victimhood.”

The event organiser, Durham Pride, has now teamed up with the Durham Miners’ Association (DMA) and the Trades Union Congress to fundraise for future events.

Dave Pike, Regional Secretary for the TUC North East, Yorkshire & Humber, said: “While the Reform party is promoting division, I am proud to stand alongside the LGBT+ community in Durham, and the Miners’ Association, for unity and for a society that respects people regardless of our differences.

“Pride is an important celebration for LGBT+ people, a chance to look back at the gains that have been made. For the council to withdraw their support shows the lack of care they have for the people of Durham.”

Stephen Guy, chair of the Durham Miners’ Association, said: “The time has come for the Durham Miners Association, the NUM, and others in the trade union movement to ramp up support for Durham Pride, which has been a target for closure since the Reform was elected in County Durham.

“Reform councillors across County Durham have underestimated the resolve of the LGBT+ community and the support of allies across the trade union movement.”

When Reform UK won control of Durham Council in May, one of their first moves was to remove the LGBTQ Pride flag from the council’s headquarters.

In defiance against Reform’s decision, Durham Pride will hold a fundraising event at Redhills, Durham Miners’ Hall, on 5 September 2025.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward