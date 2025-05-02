Breaking: Reform UK win control of first-ever council in Staffordshire

The Tories’ held Staffordshire County Council since 2009

Reform UK has taken control of its first-ever council, winning a majority on Staffordshire County Council with 39 seats so far.

There are still more results to be declared but Reform has won more than the 32 seats needed to control the council.

This is a shock result, as the Conservatives previously held 53 of the 62 seats on the council, and Reform had no councillors.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward