Breaking: Reform UK win control of first-ever council in Staffordshire

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward News

The Tories’ held Staffordshire County Council since 2009

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage giving a new year's message at Blenheim Palace

Reform UK has taken control of its first-ever council, winning a majority on Staffordshire County Council with 39 seats so far.

There are still more results to be declared but Reform has won more than the 32 seats needed to control the council. 

This is a shock result, as the Conservatives previously held 53 of the 62 seats on the council, and Reform had no councillors.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Is tactical voting the way to defeat Reform UK?
  2. Lee Anderson wins in Ashfield, making him the first Reform MP
  3. Decline and disillusionment in Doncaster: Could Reform win this ‘Red Wall’ council?
  4. Shocking poll finds Reform could win 70 seats if an election were called now
Comments are closed.