Reform councillor Darren Grimes refuses to attend DEI council training sessions that don’t exist

‘There aren't training sessions on either of the subjects Darren is refusing to attend.’

Darren Grimes, the former GB News presenter who was elected as a Reform councillor in Durham at last week’s local elections, has refused to attend diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) training sessions.

It was then pointed out to him that the council’s training programme for new councillors doesn’t actually offer any DEI sessions.

Grimes said: “I will not be attending DEI training or climate change training. I do not believe in anti-white racism or making my voters colder and poorer.”

Since Reform’s wins at last week’s local elections, Nigel Farage has set his sights on diversity and climate change initiatives, telling council staff working in these areas to seek “alternative careers very, very quickly”.

Grimes’ attempt to parrot Reform UK attack lines on DEI and climate change backfired after an X user replied: “Could you list exactly which of the sessions you’re refusing to go to because a quick look of your council reveals that there aren’t any DEI or climate change training sessions…”

Labour MP Luke Akehurst also posted on X, stating: “I took a look at the training programme for new Durham County Councillors. There aren’t training sessions on either of the subjects Darren is refusing to attend.”

This isn’t the first time Reform UK’s DEI attacks have fallen flat. Days after she was elected, the new mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Andrea Jenkyns, vowed she would sack diversity officer roles at Lincolnshire County Council.

Only to be informed that the council doesn’t employ any DEI officers. Awkward.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward