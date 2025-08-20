Tommy Robinson charging £28 a minute for advice on anti-Islam activism

He’s making thousands of pounds from it

Far-right agitator Tommy Robinson has made thousands of pounds from selling anti-Islam advice to people through an app owned by a Conservative American commentator.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is charging up to £28 per minute for providing advice to far-right activists, and has made at least £9,194 from 300 sessions since mid-June.

According to The Times, Robinson is charging £37 for videos that last a couple of minutes, and an eye-watering £390 for 15-minute coaching calls.

A Times reporter who posed as an aspiring young activist contacted Robinson through the app, Minnect, asking him for advice on protesting and anti-Islam activities.

The far-right figure replied saying: “Get active, son … Find some confidence. Maybe investigate the mosques, all these sorts of things, bruv. Look at the funding. Start doing videos talking about it.”

He also promoted his rally in London next month, claiming it will be “the biggest thing this country’s ever seen”.

Minnect is owned by right-wing Iranian-American commentator Patrick Bet-David, who also runs the PBD Podcast, which he has previously hosted Robinson on.

Robinson has been racking up funds by offering advice, despite being arrested earlier this month over the alleged assault of an older man at St Pancras station on 28 July.

He was released on bail on 5 August while further inquiries take place until 2 September.

Most recently, Robinson shared a video of a Black man and his brother at a playground with his white granddaughters, leading to the man being racially abused and falsely branded a paedophile.

Sharing the video with his 1.4 million followers on X, Robinson wrote: “Wtf is even going on here? Where are the parents?!”

Since the post went viral, Olajuwon Ayeni, a musician from Redcar, and his family say they are living in fear, and that someone turned up outside their home shouting “paedophile” the other night.

Ayeni has also been suspended from his work as a musician as a result of the disinformation spread by Robinson.

The couple’s local MP, Anna Turley, has since written a letter providing a reference of good character to help Ayeni’s case.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward