Tommy Robinson flees to Spain following alleged St Pancras assault

Police want to question Robinson in connection with the incident

Tommy Robinson has arrived in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, as British police seek to question him in connection with an alleged assault of a man at St Pancras station.

A video shared on X shows the former English Defence League (EDL) leader boarding a 6:45am flight to Tenerife from Stansted on Tuesday.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night [July 28], officers have confirmed the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of the morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

BTP say they were called to St Pancras at about 8.40pm on Monday to reports of an assault.

In a video posted on social media on Monday night, Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is pacing around near a man who lay face down and appeared to be unconscious.

As an onlooker called for help, Robinson said: “He come at me, you saw that.”

The man was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Someone who claimed to have witnessed the incident later spoke to The Daily Mail.

The witness said he was on his way to a train platform when he “heard a loud commotion and arguing”.

“As soon as I reached the top of the escalator I saw Tommy Robinson and an older man facing off and standing very close to each other.

“I heard Tommy say, ‘Come at me then’ and then – bam – he punched the old man so hard that he was knocked out.

“It seemed very serious as the man wasn’t moving afterward.”

Robinson was in London on Monday for a meeting with the Metropolitan Police to discuss plans for a rally he is organising on 13 September.

He later visited the offices of London Real, where American far-right figure Brian Rose interviewed him. At this point, Robinson had sustained cuts to his forehead, which were not present in a video he posted earlier in the day.

Robinson claimed he had “a fight with the door”.

Robinson is set to appear in court in October next year after being charged with harassing two journalists. He has denied two counts of harassment causing fear of violence.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward