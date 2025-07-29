Tommy Robinson allegedly knocks someone unconscious at St Pancras Station

He was released from prison early back in May

Far-right agitator Tommy Robinson allegedly knocked someone unconscious while leafleting for his national ‘free speech’ demo on 13 September.

A video shared by Politics UK on X shows a man lying face down and seemingly unconscious at St Pancras station yesterday.

An onlooker calls out to security staff: ‘Can we get someone here, quick’.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, can be seen in the background pacing around and arguing with the onlooker.

According to London and UK Street News, the account that originally posted the footage, the incident followed an argument between Robinson and the man.

Earlier in the day, Robinson shared a video from St Pancras station on his X account, in which he spoke to someone about his national demonstration in September.

In the video, he has a visible cut on his head, which he claims was caused by “having a fight with the door”.

British Transport Police said: “Officers are aware of an incident tonight (28 July) at St Pancras station and are investigating.”

Robinson was released from prison early back in May, after serving an 14-month sentence for contempt of court for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

A week ago, Robinson was inciting people to attend anti-migrant protests in Canary Wharf, after protests broke out outside an asylum hotel in Epping.

In a post on X, he wrote: “It’s being widely reported that the government have had all staff fired at the 4 star £469 a night Britannia international hotel in Canary Wharf, bought up all 450 at the taxpayers expense, to house unvetted migrant men, reports it’s those from the Bell hotel in Epping.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward