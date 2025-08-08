Reform UK offers corporate execs the chance to sip champagne with Nigel Farage for £250,000

The offer of ‘champagne with Farage’ has raised concerns over rich donors having influence over party policy and the future direction of the populist party.

Nigel Farage

So much for being a party of working people! Reform UK is using its annual conference as an opportunity for corporate executives to sip champagne with Nigel Farage – for a mere £250,000.

In a move that has led to accusations of ‘cash for access’, a glossy commercial brochure for the party’s annual conference in Birmingham early next month invites sponsors to “an intimate champagne breakfast with Nigel Farage”.

Sam Bright writes on his Substack: “For anywhere between £25,000 and £250,000, execs can sink a bottle of Bollinger with the Reform leader and discuss the supposed perils posed by broke, vulnerable asylum seekers.

“For the top £250,000 package, the VIP treatment is topped off with a personal assistant for the weekend, chauffeur-driven cars, unlimited drinks, branding on Reform’s main stage and campaign “battle bus”, and team photos with Farage.”

So much for being a party of working people, Reform UK continues to be bankrolled by hedge fund managers and fossil fuel barons.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

