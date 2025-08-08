Reform UK offers corporate execs the chance to sip champagne with Nigel Farage for £250,000

The offer of ‘champagne with Farage’ has raised concerns over rich donors having influence over party policy and the future direction of the populist party.

So much for being a party of working people! Reform UK is using its annual conference as an opportunity for corporate executives to sip champagne with Nigel Farage – for a mere £250,000.

In a move that has led to accusations of ‘cash for access’, a glossy commercial brochure for the party’s annual conference in Birmingham early next month invites sponsors to “an intimate champagne breakfast with Nigel Farage”.

Sam Bright writes on his Substack: “For anywhere between £25,000 and £250,000, execs can sink a bottle of Bollinger with the Reform leader and discuss the supposed perils posed by broke, vulnerable asylum seekers.

“For the top £250,000 package, the VIP treatment is topped off with a personal assistant for the weekend, chauffeur-driven cars, unlimited drinks, branding on Reform’s main stage and campaign “battle bus”, and team photos with Farage.”

So much for being a party of working people, Reform UK continues to be bankrolled by hedge fund managers and fossil fuel barons.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward