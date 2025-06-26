Reform UK council leader quits, leaving 18-year-old in charge

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward News

In May, Reform became the largest party in Warwickshire, forming a minority administration.

Reform UK

Another Reform UK councillor has quit. This time the leader of Warwickshire County Council has resigned, leaving his 18-year-old deputy in charge, giving Nigel Farage and his party yet another headache.

Reform UK councillor Rob Howard released a short statement in which he said he had made the decision with “much regret”.

Cllr Howard said: “This has been a very difficult decision to take.

“The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.”

In May, Reform became the largest party in Warwickshire, forming a minority administration.

Howard’s current deputy, George Finch, will serve as interim leader until the council confirms a new leader in due course.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Another Reform UK councillor quits just two weeks after being elected
  2. Residents protest Reform UK’s decision to scrap council’s climate change committee
  3. Reform council leader in North Northamptonshire ‘distances’ himself from ‘Doge’
  4. Reform UK council leader suggests circumcision leads to transgenderism in children
Comments are closed.