Reform UK council leader quits, leaving 18-year-old in charge

In May, Reform became the largest party in Warwickshire, forming a minority administration.

Another Reform UK councillor has quit. This time the leader of Warwickshire County Council has resigned, leaving his 18-year-old deputy in charge, giving Nigel Farage and his party yet another headache.

Reform UK councillor Rob Howard released a short statement in which he said he had made the decision with “much regret”.

Cllr Howard said: “This has been a very difficult decision to take.

“The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.”

Howard’s current deputy, George Finch, will serve as interim leader until the council confirms a new leader in due course.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward