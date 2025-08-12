Reform MP says Trump ‘is a bit of a chauvinist’ before backtracking

Sarah Pochin quickly rowed back on her remarks

Reform MP Sarah Pochin said Donald Trump can “certainly come across as … a bit of a chauvinist”.

Pochin then went on to say that while the US President can appear “chauvinist” when she sees him on the TV or in the media but that “he clearly does respect women”.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP referred to the fact that there are women in senior roles in Trump’s team as evidence.

Speaking to PA News Agency yesterday after the Reform conference on women’s safety, Pochin said: “But look at his team. I mean, his press secretary [Karoline Leavitt] is awesome – can’t remember her name – but he has a lot of very senior women in his team.

“So actually, he clearly does respect women and promotes women in his team, as Nigel is very much doing, as you’ve seen today, with four senior women hosting this press conference.”

Pochin couldn’t be too critical of Trump, with Nigel Farage being a staunch Trump supporter, attending his inauguration and regularly flying out to the US to speak at MAGA events.

A recent poll revealed that almost half of Brits are concerned that Farage’s close ties with the US President risk undermining the UK’s national interests.

Between the 1980s and 2013, at least 24 women came forward with accusations that Trump had sexually assaulted them. In 2023, Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in a New York department store changing room 27 years ago.

On the subject of former Reform MP James McMurdock, Pochin said that Farage was “quite right” to have backed him, despite his conviction for repeatedly kicking his girlfriend in 2006.

She described McMurdock as “a shining example of someone who turned his life around”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward