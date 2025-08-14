Nigel Farage took £40,000 to speak at conference helping wealthy people gain citizenship abroad

Farage ‘pocketed £40,000 to deliver a keynote speech in September for Nomad Capitalist – an organisation that encourages people to flee the UK for global tax havens’.

Yet another incident which reveals how Nigel Farage’s priorities don’t lie with advancing the interests of working communities, but rather wealthy elites!

The Good Law Project has revealed how Farage, leader of Reform UK, is playing a double game when it comes to his claims that the UK is suffering from a brain drain because ‘entrepreneurs are allegedly fleeing from the UK’ due to tax laws.

The organisation reports that Farage ‘pocketed £40,000 to deliver a keynote speech in September for Nomad Capitalist – an organisation that encourages people to flee the UK for global tax havens’.

It adds: “Farage’s talk in Kuala Lumpur was one of at least nine trips abroad that the Reform UK leader has made since the general election – though it’s not clear why someone who calls himself a patriot should be so keen to work with an organisation that has called the UK “hell”.

While appearing on a podcast, hosted by Southbank Investment Research, last month, Farage, warned that the UK is losing the “ambitious”, “the entrepreneurial” and “the highly qualified” and that they are “fleeing all over the world” as other cities have been “competing on tax”.

At the same time however, he’s been advising entrepreneurs to flee the UK.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward