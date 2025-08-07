Fundraiser to buy new RNLI lifeboat named after Nigel Farage set to hit £300,000 target

The likes of Farage and Reform criticising the work of the RNLI has backfired, leading to a surge in donations for the charity.

A fundraiser to buy a new Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat named after Nigel Farage has nearly hit its £300,000 target, much to the annoyance of the right!

The RNLI’s mission is to save lives at sea, and they respond to distress calls from anyone in need, including migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. That has led to criticism from the likes of Farage who have previously clashed with the charity, calling it a ‘taxi service’ for asylum seekers.

The fundraiser for the RNLI lifeboat named ‘The Flying Farage’, was set up by Simon Harris, who runs the ‘Men Behaving Dadly page on Facebook and has so far raised £283,437.

It states: “I am trying to raise enough money to buy a new lifesaving hovercraft for the RNLI, and I would like it to be called ‘The Flying Farage’. I feel this would be incredibly appropriate, as Mr. Farage has taken such an active interest in their activities. Please give generously!”

You can find a link to the fundraising page here.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward