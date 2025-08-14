Cotswolds residents protest against JD Vance visit

“He’s simply not welcome here."

Residents in the Cotswolds have taken issue with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to the area, protesting against him.

Vance is on holiday in the area, staying in a Grade II listed country manor in the hamlet of Dean, sparking protests against his visit. With an army of police and security descending on the area and nearby Chipping Norton, protesters as well as residents have made their feelings clear.

Many have held placards telling Vance he is not welcome to the area, with some reading: “Sod off”, while others simply stated: ‘Not welcome.”

One protester told the Guardian: “He’s simply not welcome here.

“That’s not what we’re about. We don’t want anything to do with people like him.”

Another person told LBC: “Generally we like to welcome everybody to Chipping Norton, but no, I’d absolutely kick him in the shins.”

Another said: “What he did to President Zelenskyy was the most awful thing I’ve ever seen, and he’s a bully, he’s not welcome as far as I’m concerned.”

