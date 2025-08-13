George Osborne played ‘holiday planner’ to JD Vance for his Cotswolds holiday

The former Tory chancellor has now dabbled in holiday planning, arranging the trip for Trump’s VP

The US Vice President JD Vance had his holiday to the Cotswolds planned by the former chancellor under David Cameron’s government, George Osborne.

As reported in The Financial Times, Osborne has arranged accommodation and meetings, and Cameron, who lives in Dean, where Vance has been staying, has also been on hand to provide advice on where to go.

On the Political Currency podcast last year, Osborne said JD Vance was a friend of his.

He said Vance “was an admirer of the Cameron government and what it had done”.

Osborne has also organised for Vance to meet shadow ministers Robert Jenrick and Chris Philp, reportedly because they share the vice-president’s “robust views on immigration”.

Vance arrived in Dean yesterday to a “Vance not welcome here” protest in the village. Protestors held signs reading “Bullies not welcome here,” and “make America moral again.”

Kemi Badenoch will not meet Vance as she was in the Isle of Wight speaking to business owners earlier this week. Her spokesperson said they couldn’t find a date that works for both of them.

The Telegraph’s Poppy Coburn said “It doesn’t surprise me that Robert Jenrick has more inroads with JD Vance, who is [Jenrick] more of a kind of intellectual base of MAGA.”

She added: “It is quite notable that Kemi Badenoch has been passed over”, claiming that “it does suggest that the international right is making a new king here in the UK”.

Vance is said to have met with Nigel Farage for breakfast this morning. Tory MP Danny Kruger was also on the guestlist for a BBQ Vance hosted last night.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward