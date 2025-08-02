Best reactions to Trump’s visit to Scotland

"I'll be washing my hair"

Donald Trump has now left Scotland after a four-day visit where he met UK and Scottish heads of government in between rounds of golf.

The visit prompted a wave of political reaction and public satire, as the president opened a new golf course at his Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire. While Trump used the trip to weigh in on UK politics and global issues, many British figures didn’t shy away from mocking or challenging him.

Here’s four of the best reactions.

Stephen Flynn – “I’ll be washing my hair”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who is bald, joked that he would do anything to avoid meeting Trump during his UK visit. He said he’d be “busy getting a haircut, or washing my hair” when Trump arrives in Scotland. “I’ll find any excuse possible,” he added.

Sadiq Khan hits back after “nasty man” remark

During a press conference in Scotland, Trump reignited his long-running feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, branding him “a nasty person” who has “done a terrible job.” He also said he would “certainly” visit London.

Keir Starmer, who was sitting beside Trump, interjected: “He’s a friend of mine, actually.”

A spokesperson for Khan mockingly responded, saying: “Sadiq is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world.

“He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer.

“Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his presidency.”

An ally of Khan also pointed out that the mayor has won all three elections to the position, including in May 2021, months after Trump lost the 2020 US election.

Speaking to the High Performance podcast, Khan said: “It’s personal, let’s be frank. If I wasn’t this colour skin, if I wasn’t a practising Muslim, he wouldn’t have come for me.”

Their feud dates back to Trump’s first term, when Khan publicly condemned his proposed Muslim travel ban. Trump has previously called the London mayor “a stone-cold loser” and “very dumb.”

John Swinney talks whisky and Gaza

First Minister John Swinney held a 15 to 20-minute conversation at the President’s Balmedie Estate. Following the meeting, Swinney tweeted:

“I met with President Trump last night and today. I sought a change to tariffs for Scotland’s whisky industry. I set out the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and for humanitarian aid to flow, as well as the need to support Ukraine. Scotland’s voice was heard loud and clear.”

The National’s front page – “Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland”

One of the most viral responses came from the National, which led with the front page headline:

“Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland.”

The front page quickly drew ire from Trump supporters online, but the paper stood by it, posing a question to critics: “Which part is factually inaccurate?”