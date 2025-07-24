Trump’s Scotland visit will cost the UK taxpayer £14 million

The US president is expected to arrive for a five-day private visit to his luxury golf resorts at Turnberry in Ayrshire and Menie in Aberdeenshire.

Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Scotland is set to take place on Friday this week, and will cost the UK taxpayer more than £14 million.

Trump’s expected visit to Scotland is separate to his full state visit to the UK. The US president is expected to arrive for a five-day private visit to his luxury golf resorts at Turnberry in Ayrshire and Menie in Aberdeenshire.

The Republican is set to open a new 18-hole golf course named in honour of his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who was born on the Isle of Lewis.

While it is not a formal state visit, so won’t feature the pomp and ceremony associated with one, the President will still meet PM Keir Starmer for an informal chat, according to the White House.

Trump’s visit will involve a significant security operation, costing more than £14 million.

The Express reports: “Security for a similar non-state visit by the US President in 2018, when he also spent some time in Scotland, cost £14.8 million.”

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond of Police Scotland told Sky News that the assassination attempt on Mr Trump’s life last July would mean additional precautions being taken into account. She said: “There’s a broad range of considerations, absolutely. I mean, it would be inappropriate for me to plan an operation and not bear in mind what has happened in other parts of the world.

“But with that in mind, we’ve got a really experienced team of officers working as part of planning the operation.

“We’ve got really good command experience, and I’m confident that the operation that we will deliver is proportionate and what is required to meet the needs and to ensure that we keep the president safe.”

The policing plan involves local, national and specialist officers from Police Scotland as well as other forces.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward