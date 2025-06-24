These are the 100 Labour MPs backing an amendment to halt the PIP cuts bill

If the amendment passes, it would effectively kill the bill

Labour MPs who oppose the government’s proposed disability benefit cuts have tabled a rebel amendment, which has been signed by 108 MPs so far.

If the amendment passes, it would effectively kill the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill at a vote on 1 July.

In March, Liz Kendall, the Department for Work and Pensions Secretary, announced a raft of cuts to Personal Independence Payment and Universal Credit, aimed at saving £5 billion a year by 2030.

The ‘reasoned’ amendment opposes giving the PIP cuts bill a second reading due to a lack of consultation with disabled people and carers, and because the Office for Budget Responsibility won’t publish its employment impact assessment until autumn 2025.

The amendment, tabled by Treasury Select Committee chair Meg Hillier and other committee chairs, also notes that by the government’s own analysis, the cuts will push 250,000 people, including 50,000 children into poverty.

For the amendment to be voted on, it would first need to be selected by the Commons Speaker. If it passes, the bill would fall at second reading and go no further.

Even if it is not selected, it gives an idea of how many Labour MPs are considering voting against the bill.

Here is the full list of Labour MPs who have put their name to the amendment:

Dame Meg Hillier

Debbie Abrahams

Helen Hayes

Sarah Owen

Florence Eshalomi

Paulette Hamilton

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

Cat Smith

Ruth Cadbury

Patricia Ferguson

Ruth Jones

Louise Haigh

Vicky Foxcroft

Olivia Blake

Anneliese Midgley

Antonia Bance

Laurence Turner

Anna Dixon

Dawn Butler

Yuan Yang

Richard Baker

Kirsteen Sullivan

Lee Barron

Jonathan Brash

Stella Creasy

Ben Coleman

Clive Betts

Matt Bishop

Sadik Al-Hassan

Abtisam Mohamed

Lee Pitcher

Lauren Edwards

Tony Vaughan

Connor Naismith

Matt Western

Paul Davies

Charlotte Nichols

Kate Osamor

Chris Webb

Josh Fenton-Glynn

Sarah Hall

Dr Scott Arthur

Tracy Gilbert

Gill Furniss

Dr Beccy Cooper

Adam Jogee

Maya Ellis

Alison Hume

Daniel Francis

Jo Platt

Patrick Hurley

Kirith Entwistle

Henry Tufnell

Darren Paffey

Yasmin Qureshi

Mohammad Yasin

Peter Lamb

Elaine Stewart

Dr Allison Gardner

Lillian Jones

Marsha De Cordova

Kevin McKenna

Clive Efford

Lizzi Collinge

Melanie Onn

Andrew Cooper

Fabian Hamilton

Polly Billington

David Williams

Richard Quigley

Marie Rimmer

Samantha Niblett

Sam Rushworth

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan

Emma Lewell

Richard Burgon

Kate Osborne

Rachael Maskell

Amanda Hack

Rebecca Long Bailey

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Paula Barker

Cat Eccles

Jon Trickett

Dr Simon OpherIan Lavery

Neil Duncan-Jordan

Apsana Begum

Chris Hinchliff

Ian Byrne

John McDonnell

Nadia Whittome

Diane Abbott

Kim Johnson

Andy McDonald

Brian Leishman

Imran Hussain

Euan Stainbank

Lorraine Beavers

Steve Witherden

Mary Kelly Foy

Clive Lewis

Jen Craft

James Naish

Terry Jermy

Grahame Morris

Navendu Mishra

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward