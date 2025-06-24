These are the 100 Labour MPs backing an amendment to halt the PIP cuts bill

If the amendment passes, it would effectively kill the bill
Labour MPs who oppose the government’s proposed disability benefit cuts have tabled a rebel amendment, which has been signed by 108 MPs so far.
If the amendment passes, it would effectively kill the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill at a vote on 1 July.
In March, Liz Kendall, the Department for Work and Pensions Secretary, announced a raft of cuts to Personal Independence Payment and Universal Credit, aimed at saving £5 billion a year by 2030.
The ‘reasoned’ amendment opposes giving the PIP cuts bill a second reading due to a lack of consultation with disabled people and carers, and because the Office for Budget Responsibility won’t publish its employment impact assessment until autumn 2025.
The amendment, tabled by Treasury Select Committee chair Meg Hillier and other committee chairs, also notes that by the government’s own analysis, the cuts will push 250,000 people, including 50,000 children into poverty.
For the amendment to be voted on, it would first need to be selected by the Commons Speaker. If it passes, the bill would fall at second reading and go no further.
Even if it is not selected, it gives an idea of how many Labour MPs are considering voting against the bill.
Here is the full list of Labour MPs who have put their name to the amendment:
- Dame Meg Hillier
- Debbie Abrahams
- Helen Hayes
- Sarah Owen
- Florence Eshalomi
- Paulette Hamilton
- Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
- Cat Smith
- Ruth Cadbury
- Patricia Ferguson
- Ruth Jones
- Louise Haigh
- Vicky Foxcroft
- Olivia Blake
- Anneliese Midgley
- Antonia Bance
- Laurence Turner
- Anna Dixon
- Dawn Butler
- Yuan Yang
- Richard Baker
- Kirsteen Sullivan
- Lee Barron
- Jonathan Brash
- Stella Creasy
- Ben Coleman
- Clive Betts
- Matt Bishop
- Sadik Al-Hassan
- Abtisam Mohamed
- Lee Pitcher
- Lauren Edwards
- Tony Vaughan
- Connor Naismith
- Matt Western
- Paul Davies
- Charlotte Nichols
- Kate Osamor
- Chris Webb
- Josh Fenton-Glynn
- Sarah Hall
- Dr Scott Arthur
- Tracy Gilbert
- Gill Furniss
- Dr Beccy Cooper
- Adam Jogee
- Maya Ellis
- Alison Hume
- Daniel Francis
- Jo Platt
- Patrick Hurley
- Kirith Entwistle
- Henry Tufnell
- Darren Paffey
- Yasmin Qureshi
- Mohammad Yasin
- Peter Lamb
- Elaine Stewart
- Dr Allison Gardner
- Lillian Jones
- Marsha De Cordova
- Kevin McKenna
- Clive Efford
- Lizzi Collinge
- Melanie Onn
- Andrew Cooper
- Fabian Hamilton
- Polly Billington
- David Williams
- Richard Quigley
- Marie Rimmer
- Samantha Niblett
- Sam Rushworth
- Dr Rosena Allin-Khan
- Emma Lewell
- Richard Burgon
- Kate Osborne
- Rachael Maskell
- Amanda Hack
- Rebecca Long Bailey
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy
- Paula Barker
- Cat Eccles
- Jon Trickett
- Dr Simon OpherIan Lavery
- Neil Duncan-Jordan
- Apsana Begum
- Chris Hinchliff
- Ian Byrne
- John McDonnell
- Nadia Whittome
- Diane Abbott
- Kim Johnson
- Andy McDonald
- Brian Leishman
- Imran Hussain
- Euan Stainbank
- Lorraine Beavers
- Steve Witherden
- Mary Kelly Foy
- Clive Lewis
- Jen Craft
- James Naish
- Terry Jermy
- Grahame Morris
- Navendu Mishra
- Jenny Riddell-Carpenter
Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.