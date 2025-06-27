Charities urge MPs not to be swayed by government’s welfare bill concessions

‘If current protections are right for disabled people now, why are they not right for disabled people in the future?’

Disability charities are calling on MPs not to be swayed by the government’s last-minute concessions on disability benefit cuts, and vote down the bill.

Earlier this week, over 120 Labour MPs signed a reasoned amendment opposing the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) bill. This prompted the government to offer concessions to Labour rebel MPs last night.

Charities have welcomed the changes for those currently receiving PIP and Universal Credit, but have warned the reforms will harm future claimants.

They have also said that MPs will be voting on the cuts without knowing the full impact of the changes. The Office for Budget Responsibility will not publish an assessment of the labour market impact of the disability benefit changes until it publishes its autumn forecast in October.

Jemima Olchawski, Executive Director of Social Change at Mind, says: “These changes will bring huge relief to the hundreds of thousands of disabled people, including those with mental health problems, currently receiving these benefits.

“But this bill remains fatally flawed. If current protections are right for disabled people now, why are they not right for disabled people in the future?

“Next week MPs are being asked to vote on a bill without knowing the full impact of the changes; they are being asked to vote without having seen the outcome of the consultation on changes to the PIP assessments; and they are being asked to vote on a bill that risks pushing disabled people in the future into poverty.”

Olchawski says the government must “radically rethink” its proposed cuts.

Charlotte Gill, head of campaigns and public affairs at the MS Society, says: “The government is finally being forced to reckon with the crisis that their proposed benefits cuts would present to disabled people, including many with MS. But instead of meaningful action, all they’re doing is kicking the can down the road and delaying an inevitable disaster.

“Down the line, these cuts will still push more people into poverty and worsen people’s health. We urge MPs not to be swayed by these last ditch attempts to force through a harmful bill with supposed concessions. The only way to avoid a catastrophe today and in the future is to stop the cuts altogether by halting the bill in its tracks.

Principal policy advisor at The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Katie Schmuecker, said that “as things stand, new disabled claimants from next year will continue to be pushed into deep hardship by these cuts, which should be opposed.”

Helen Barnard, director of policy at Trussell, said: “The significant concessions made by the UK government are welcome, but proposals still present a bleak future for future claimants and still risk placing the government’s commitments to end the need for emergency food and tackle poverty in serious jeopardy.”

Barnard emphasised that “being disabled isn’t a choice” and “our fears remain the same”.

She added that “MPs will still be voting without a full picture of the impact on their constituents, particularly of the proposed ‘4 point rule’ for PIP claims – which are expected to impact nearly half a million people, and force more disabled people to the doors of food banks.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward