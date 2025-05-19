Kemi Badenoch falls to 0 point rating in latest Shadow Cabinet League Table, poll finds

Tory members have had enough...

Question marks continue to be raised about Kemi Badenoch’s future, after the Tory leader plummeted in the latest survey of Tory party members.

Badenoch’s Tory party continues to trail in the polls, and as Tory leader she has failed to make an impact. During the local elections earlier this month, the Tories lost overall control of all 18 councils they had been in charge of that were up for election, with the party also hammorghing support to Reform UK.

Conservative Home, the Tory grassroots website, carried out a survey of party members and found that Badenoch’s popularity has plummeted since the last survey of members. She is now on a rating of 0 points, down from +9 last month and taking her to 14th place.

In total, 10 shadow cabinet members have fallen into negative ratings. Robert Jenrick is the highest ranking shadow cabinet member with a positive rating of +63.3, with Chris Philp second on +38.8 and Mel Stride on +34.3.

Conservative Home reports: “There have been huge falls for shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel, shadow health secretary Ed Argar and shadow transport secretary Gareth Bacon: all entering double minus figures.”

With the Tory membership’s patience in Badenoch wearing thin, could we be seeing yet another Tory leadership contest sooner rather than later?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward