Teenager to run Reform-led county council with £500 million budget

'This is not work experience'

Reform UK have been criticised for putting a teenager in charge of a major county council, overseeing hundreds of millions of pounds of public spending.

In yet another sign of how unserious Reform UK is, George Finch, 19, has become the youngest permanent council leader in the UK, after being appointed to run Warwickshire County Council.

The vote to appoint Finch was not without controversy after the Tories abstained and Reform, which is the largest party on the council albeit without a majority, was tied with the Lib Dem nominee, leaving the chair, Reform’s Edward Harris to break the vote.

Finch was appointed after his predecessor, Bob Howard quit the role just 41 days into the job – citing health reasons.

Before Finch was appointed, Labour’s Preet Gill, told the BBC that the people of Warwickshire ‘frankly deserve better’.

“This is not work experience,” she said. “This is not about learning on the job.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward