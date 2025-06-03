Reform UK slammed for cancelling month of Nottinghamshire County council meetings

‘Scrapping every key meeting in their first full month in charge is not only reckless—it’s dangerous.’

After taking control of Nottinghamshire County Council last month, Reform has cancelled all committee meetings in June, sparking serious concerns about the party’s leadership.

The Conservative opposition said the move has left council officers and departments in limbo, with no political direction, policy agenda, or visible leadership.

In a post on Facebook, Nottinghamshire Conservatives highlighted that the cancelled meetings, including cabinet and the overview and scrutiny committee, “are responsible for decisions that directly affect local residents”.

Reform took control of the council after winning 40 out of 66 seats on 1 May.

Leader of the Conservative group, Sam Smith, said: “This is a shambolic start from Reform.”

“Local residents were promised action, change and common sense. Instead, we’ve got silence, confusion and a complete absence of leadership.

Scrapping every key meeting in their first full month in charge is not only reckless—it’s dangerous. This puts public services at risk and shows just how unprepared Reform really are. And, the boats are still coming up the Trent!”

The Conservatives said that in the first full council meeting on 22 May, newly appointed Cabinet Members were asked “basic questions” about their areas of responsibility.

The Conservatives also criticised Reform’s performance at the first full council meeting on 22 May.

They claimed that newly appointed cabinet members couldn’t answer basic questions about their portfolios, despite having access to senior officers for support.

“There’s no excuse for this,” Smith said, “They should be in their offices, speaking to officers, and getting to grips with their jobs. Instead, the car park is empty, and the Council is effectively leaderless.

“This is what happens when you elect people who had no plan and no idea what the job involved.”

The statement continued: “Reform’s campaign was full of bold promises—but the reality is already falling apart. There’s no strategy, no urgency, and no answers. It’s becoming clearer by the day: they weren’t ready for this responsibility.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward