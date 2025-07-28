Kemi Badenoch admits Tories have hit ‘rock bottom’ in leaked recording

It comes at a time when the Tories continue to trail Reform in the polls, with figures released earlier this month showing that the Tory party had lost 8,000 members since Badenoch became leader.

At least when the cameras are off, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is able to admit the truth: That the Tories have hit rock bottom!

A leaked recording obtained by the London Economic, of Badenoch speaking at a Westminster Gala Dinner to party donors, activists, and senior members, hears her tell those gathered that returning to parliament after last year’s election defeat felt worse than New Labour’s victory in 1997.

In the recording, she can be heard saying: “Last year we had a historic defeat. We went down to the fewest number of MPs we’ve ever had. I thought 1997 was going to be rock bottom, and imagine how we all felt going back into Westminster just 120 Conservative MPs in what is the most left-wing Parliament we have ever had”.

It comes at a time when the Tories continue to trail Reform in the polls, with figures released earlier this month showing that the Tory party had lost 8,000 members since Badenoch became leader.

That would’ve done little to allay Tory fears, with many senior Tories warning over Badenoch’s future. The Tory leader has struggled to make an impact after the Conservative Party suffered its worst election defeat last year in its Parliamentary history, with little signs in the opinion polls of its fortunes improving.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward