Keir Starmer slaps down Nigel Farage at PMQs over his divisive politics

“The reason for that is he has no interest in fixing the problem because he wants to milk it and exploit it."

Labour leader Keir Starmer slapped down Nigel Farage at PMQs over his divisive politics and wanting to exploit issues for personal gain, as the Reform UK leader once more endured another humiliating PMQs.

Farage was heckled by MPs as he stood up to ask a question, with shouts of ‘because they were lied to’ as he tried to explain why people voted for Brexit.

The arch-Brexiteer then tried to once more exploit the issue of small boat crossings and asylum seekers crossing the Channel, given Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the UK this week, where the Prime Minister is hoping to address the issue during talks.

Farage said: “Does the prime minister understand that the demand today is even greater than it was back in 2016, and that we demand that you say to the French president we will not accept undocumented males across the English Channel and that you are not dictated to by an increasingly arrogant, anti-Brexit French president.”

The Prime Minister said that the government was fixing the mess it inherited and is working with other countries to ensure people were stopped from crossing the Channel.

He added: “His proposal for 10 years wagging the Tory dog has been to break everything and claim that’s how you fix things, to stick two fingers up at your neighbours and then expect them to work with us, and he votes against the borders bill which gives more powers to our law enforcement to deal with security at our borders.”

The PM continued: “The reason for that is he has no interest in fixing the problem because he wants to milk it and exploit it. That’s the truth about him and his party.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward