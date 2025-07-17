Government confirms it will introduce votes at 16

A major change to British democracy

The government has announced that it will be lowering the voting age to 16. According to the government, this is part of a series of “seismic changes to modernise UK democracy”.

Lowering the voting age was a key element of the Labour Party manifesto in advance of the 2024 general election.

Votes at 16 are already in place for devolved and local elections in both Wales and Scotland.

Announcing the move, the minister for democracy Rushanara Ali said: “We are modernising our democracy, so that it is fit for the 21st century. By delivering our manifesto commitment to extend the vote to 16 and 17 year olds, we are taking a generational step forward in restoring public trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change.”

Alongside lowering the voting age, the government is also proposing to make it easier to register to vote through an ‘increasingly automated voter registration system’, and to introduce tighter rules on political donations.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give sixteen year olds the right to vote.

“We cannot take our democracy for granted, and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future.”

The announcement that the government will be legislating for these reforms has been welcomed by democracy campaigners and think tanks.

Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director of the think tank IPPR executive director, said: “Barely half of people voted in last year’s general election. Our democracy is in crisis, and we risk reaching a tipping point where politics loses its legitimacy. The government has clearly heard these alarm bells. The policies announced today represent the biggest reform to our electoral system since 1969, more than 50 years.

“Lowering the voting age to 16 and introducing first steps towards automatic voter registration could eventually bring up to 9.5 million new people into the democratic process. Meanwhile, new controls on political donations will help shield our elections from foreign interference.

“At a time when public trust in politics is at a low ebb, this expansion of our democracy is a vital step toward rebuilding confidence, modernising our institutions, and pushing back against the rise of populism.”

The move has also been welcomed by some opposition politicians. Green Party MP, Ellie Chowns said: “On this one, Labour have got it right. Giving 16- and 17-year-olds the vote is a long-overdue step towards a stronger, more inclusive democracy. Young people have powerful voices and a vital stake in decisions about their future — it’s only right that they have a say at the ballot box.”

However, she went on to call for Labour to go further, saying: But if Labour are serious about renewing our democracy, this must be just the beginning. We need to go further — that means scrapping the undemocratic House of Lords, and finally delivering proportional representation so that every vote counts.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Oatsy40 – Creative Commons