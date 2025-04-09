Keir Starmer confirms he is still committed to lowering the voting age to 16

“We will definitely get it done, it’s a manifesto commitment and we intend to honour it."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that he is still committed to lowering the vote age to 16, telling Parliament that the “sky didn’t fall in” when the measure was introduced elsewhere in Britain.

Appearing before Parliament’s liaison committee, Starmer was asked about the government’s pledge in its manifesto to lower the voting age and why it wasn’t included in the King’s speech.

He replied: “We will definitely get it done, it’s a manifesto commitment and we intend to honour it.

“I think that if you’re old enough to go out to work, if you’re old enough to pay your taxes, then you are entitled to have a say on how your taxes are spent. And also we do have voting at a younger age in different parts of the United Kingdom and the sky didn’t fall in.

“So it’s a commitment we made, it’s a commitment we intend to keep.”

In its manifesto, Labour committed to giving “16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in all elections.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward