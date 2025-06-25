Andy Burnham backs plans to give 16 year olds the right to vote

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has backed the government’s plans to give 16 year olds the right to vote, after fears that the policy had been side-lined.

Labour had included in its manifesto a pledge to reduce the voting age from 18 to 16 in UK general elections, however the plans were not included in the King’s speech last year.

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reassured MPs that the manifesto promise will be implemented by 2029. Commons leader Lucy Powell has previously told the BBC votes for 16 and 17-year-olds remained a commitment, and she hoped they would be able to vote in the next general election.

Now Andy Burnham has also thrown his weight behind the policy.

London Economic reports the Mayor of Greater Manchester as saying: “Young people in Manchester and across the country are already shaping our society. They’re making their voices heard, building communities and driving change.

“It’s time that we updated our democracy to reflect all that. That’s why I’m proud to be supporting a new national effort led by My Life My Say and partners from across the country to lower the voting age to 16 in all UK elections, V16. The campaign seeks to update democracy by installing votes at 16, trusting young people to have a say in the decisions that shape their lives.

“When 1 in 10 young people feel as though their voice isn’t considered by decision makers, we know things need to change. V16 is needed to rebuild trust between young people and politicians and bring them into the system. It’s about giving them a voice, hearing their perspectives and refreshing our democracy in doing so.”

