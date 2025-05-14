Reform UK council leader suggests circumcision leads to transgenderism in children

One of the party’s newly elected council leaders has suggested that there is a link between circumcision and transgenderism in children.

It’s not going well for Reform UK, as the party’s newly elected members continue to show their true colours and make the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Sean Matthews, who earlier this month became leader of Lincolnshire County council, said: “It’s no surprise that children want to remove their penises and become girls.

“Most of their parents started the process shortly after birth, by chopping their foreskin off in the name of (insert deity).”

The Times reports that the comments have been condemned by the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), which said: “Circumcision is a vital part of Jewish life and an essential link to our religion and heritage. This is also a practice shared with many of the Muslim faith.

“For a council leader to use this to attack transgender people is both absurd and disgraceful.”

Matthews isn’t the only Reform candidate from the recent local elections who has posted hateful and bigoted comments.

An investigation by anti-extremist group Hope not Hate ahead of the local elections last month found Reform candidates who have called for ‘one big nuke bomb’ to remove Islam from the world, as well as others who have promoted the conspiracy theory that Muslims are seeking to “supplant the native population” in the UK.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward