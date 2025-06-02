Reform chair admits they will ‘cut £300 to £400bn from public spending’ in first term of government

'We heard this before with Brexit, we heard it with Musk and DOGE, both have failed to deliver the savings promised...'

Reform UK chair Zia Yusuf has admitted that the party would cut hundreds of billions of pounds of public spending should it win power, which would mean unprecedented levels of austerity, leading to a decimated public realm.

Yusuf made the comments to Sky News while speaking to Trevor Phillips, where he said: “When was the last time you had a political leader in this country with a real shot at Downing Street, calling for £300 to £400 billion of cuts in the first term of government?”

“I cannot remember it inside my lifetime, he was really crazy about this. Almost all of those cuts would actually improve the lives of British people.”

Just how does Yusuf think such austerity will lead to an improvement in the lives of British people? And this from a party that likes to portray itself as being concerned with the lives of ‘working people’.

Reacting to the comments made by Reform’s chair, one social media user wrote: “We heard this before with Brexit, we heard it with Musk and DOGE, both have failed to deliver the savings promised, but hey-ho, let’s let Reform have a crack at it.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward