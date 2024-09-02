Reform UK looking to ‘learn from Germany’s AfD and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally’ on how to ‘boost vote’

The party says its goal is to put Nigel Farage in Downing Street by 2029

Reform UK is once more showing how it fits in with the populist far-right, after new party Chair Zia Yusuf hinted that they were looking to learn lessons from the far-right parties in Germany and France.

Reform Party Chair Zia Yusuf told the Independent’s David Maddox: “We are a very different party from them but we live in unprecedented times and we have five years not two to double our vote.”

The party says its goal is to put Nigel Farage in Downing Street by 2029, and increase Reform’s votes from 5 million to 9 million in 2029. To this end, it is also hoping to increase the number of constituency branches to 200 by the party’s conference in September.

In a wide ranging interview with the Independent, Yusuf also said that the party would be developing a formal constitution, which will enable party members to ditch their leader and also said that people who work for the Conservative Party have been in talks with Reform about coming over.

That Reform is so relaxed about looking to learn from xenophobic and anti-immigrant parties such as Germany’s AfD, which wants to ban the burka and construction of new minarets, as well as from Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, reinforces the view once more about how right-wing the party is.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward