New Reform UK director Charlton Edwards shared conspiracy theory and far right content online

Reform's mask slips again...

Reform’s mask just keeps slipping. It’s been revealed that the party’s new director and secretary, Charlton Edwards, has a history of promoting conspiracy theory and far right content online.

Despite Farage’s insistence that Reform is now ‘professionalising’ its operations and carrying out strict due diligence on party members, its staff and candidates continue to be found to have posted bigoted, hateful and conspiratorial content.

In the latest example, Hope not Hate, the anti-extremist campaign group, reveals that after Zia Yusuf sensationally quit as party chairman, he was removed as director of Reform UK Party Limited, with Edwards replacing him. His occupation is listed as Party Treasurer and Secretary in the official documents.

Hope not Hate reports: “On a now deleted X/Twitter account, Edwards shared an array of posts propagating conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines and climate change.

“In December 2022, for instance, the now Reform party treasurer shared a post which thundered: “The Satanic WEF [World Economic Forum] Leaders around the World forced their Citizens to submit to a BIOWEAPON VACCINE that has killed millions… and NOT ONE of these Motherfuckers have been arrested and it makes me fucking sick.”

On 27 November 2022, Edwards himself posted: “COVID has been an absolute con to cover the largest robbery in history assisted by MSM & social media hysteria.”

And in keeping with other Reform colleagues, Edwards has also claimed that climate change is a myth and tried to claim there is no evidence of it taking place.

Edwards wrote in November 2022, “Climate Change is a Malicious, Dangerous Myth,” and promoted a post which declared: “There is no ‘Climate emergency’ there is a Global transfer of wealth emergency! You are being manipulated again.”

He has also promoted posts by the far-right politician and Reclaim party leader Laurence Fox claiming that there is ‘no climate emergency.’

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward