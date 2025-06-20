Most Britons say they would support rejoining the EU ahead of Brexit vote anniversary

A majority of the public now regret the vote to leave.

A majority of the British public now support re-joining the EU, the latest opinion poll has found, ahead of next week marking nine years since the EU referendum took place.

With economic uncertainty after Trump’s tariffs and trade wars and the economic hit from Brexit becoming ever clearer, a majority of the public now regret the vote to leave.

The latest poll from YouGov has found that 56% of the public would support re-joining the EU, with just 28% favouring the status quo and only 18% wanting a further loosening of ties.

Around 67% of those asked would support closer ties with the EU, without wanting to formally re-join.

The same YouGov poll found most Britons believe that Brexit has been more of a failure than a success (61%), with 20% saying it has neither been a success nor failure and 13% seeing it as more of a success.

The decision to cut ourselves off from our largest trading partner, has had an adverse effect on the economy and people’s cost of living. According to some recent studies, UK goods exports are 30% lower than they would have been if we had not left the single market and customs union.

According to Goldman Sachs, the true hit to the British economy could be anywhere from 4% to 8% of real gross domestic product (GDP).

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward