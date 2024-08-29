Majority of Britons say that the negatives of Brexit have outweighed the benefits

It comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer set out his desire to reset relations with the EU

A majority of Britons believe that the negatives of Brexit have outweighed the benefits, as public opinion continues to turn against the decision to leave the EU.

The latest poll, carried out by YouGov, found that 51% of those surveyed believe that the negatives of Brexit have outweighed the benefits, compared to just 17% who say that the benefits of leaving the EU have outweighed the negatives.

It comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer set out his desire to reset relations with the EU, setting out details for a new treaty with Germany following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Sir Keir was in Germany to discuss a new bilateral treaty covering a range of issues including market access, clean energy, trade, and tackling illegal migration.

Mr Scholz and Sir Keir said they hope a deal will be in place by the end of the year as they both called it a “once in a generation” opportunity.

The Labour leader has insisted that a ‘reset’ with the EU ‘doesn’t mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market’.

Public dissatisfaction with the decision to leave the EU continues to grow, with another poll earlier this month finding that the British public would vote by a sizable margin to rejoin the European Union if a new referendum was held, according to a nationwide poll.

The YouGov survey, carried out more than eight years after the U.K.’s Brexit vote, finds public support for rejoining in a hypothetical new referendum stands at 59 percent, with 41 percent saying they would be against joining the EU.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward