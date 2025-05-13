Tories write to Kemi Badenoch calling on her to resign

Badenoch confidently claimed just a few days ago that calls for her to resign were "just not serious"

A group of Tory figures and activists are writing a letter to Kemi Badenoch demanding her resignation following the Tories’ disastrous local election results earlier this month.

Many have signed an anonymous open letter which is circulating among Tory groups, calling on Badenoch to stand down, and make way for “fresh blood” rather than “allowing Reform to take our space”.

According to The London Economic the letter accuses Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) of remaining “aloof and uninterested in the opinions of its councillors on the ground”.

The Conservatives lost 674 seats and 16 councils on 1 May.

A YouGov poll last week put Reform at 29%, Labour on 22%, with the Tories trailing at 17% and the Lib Dems at 16%.

The letter, which is said to have not yet been sent to the Tory leader yet, reads: “After the disastrous local elections on Thursday, there are many Conservative members, councillors and MPs alike who are frustrated at the approach that the party is taking.

“Despite the disastrous local elections, some people managed to survive and win, but no one from CCHQ seems to be asking for their advice in order to deliver these results elsewhere.

“We need to introduce fresh blood into the party and take the front foot instead of taking the backseat and allowing Reform to take our space.

“CCHQ remains aloof and uninterested in the opinions of its councillors on the ground.”

Those who signed the letter insist on having their say and being listened to “to save the party”.

Just days ago, Badenoch confidently claimed that calls for her to resign as leader after the local elections were “just not serious”.

On Saturday, she told the BBC she had a “long-term plan”, and that members “knew I was going to take things slowly”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward